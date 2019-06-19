Record-breaker Marta representing women after firing Brazil into World Cup knockouts

said she was representing women in after becoming the leading scorer in the history of the men's and women's World Cups by firing home the penalty that downed and secured Brazil's place in the last 16 of this year's tournament in

The 33-year-old, widely considered the best in the history of the women's game, slammed home from the spot in the 74th minute against Group C winners to secure qualification and take her tally to 17 after Debinha was bundled over by

That puts her one ahead of former Bayern Munich and Lazio striker in the all-time rankings, and the veteran attacker said the goal was more than just a personal triumph.

"The feeling is a joyful one, definitely, not only for breaking the record but for being able to represent women in doing so," she said Tuesday.

"And for being able to help my team which is what matters most, qualifying for the next stage of the tournament."



Marta's record-breaking spot-kick wasn't enough to secure second place in the group however, as Sam Kerr's incredible four-goal haul in Australia's 4-1 hammering of saw the Matildas leapfrog on goals scored as three sides finished on six points.

It means they could face either or in the next round, a tough test for a team that has at times spluttered in the group stage.

"I think that when you play a big competition like a World Cup, you can't choose who you play," insisted

"We have this thing now, we need to do what we need to do to keep this thing going in the competition and then whoever we have to play we will be prepared."



The Aussies will play in Nice in the next round on Saturday after they made sure of qualification on Monday with a scrappy 2-1 win over eliminated that came thanks to two penalties.

Having lost their opening match with they looked dead and buried as they headed towards half-time against two goals down, but clawed back to win 3-2 before comfortably seeing off the Jamaicans, who finish the group stage with no points to their name despite Havana Solaun scoring the Reggae Girlz' first ever goal four minutes after the break.

Kerr became the first Australian woman to score a hat-trick when she tapped home in th 69th minute following two first half headers, and her fourth was the goal that secured second spot.

Italy meanwhile will take on one of the four best third-placed finishers after topping the group ahead of on goal difference, while have to wait to know their opponent.

"It's hard to think of such a thing as a 'good defeat', but you could say that we're happy for qualifying and finishing first in the group," said Italy

England take centre stage on Wednesday as they attempt to match Italy in finishing first in Group D when they take on Japan, while look to squeeze into the next round when they take on bottom side

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)