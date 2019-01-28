Record-breaking salamander discovered in US

Researchers say they have discovered the largest individual of any cave in North America, a 9.3-inch specimen of

The finding, published in the journal Subterranean Biology, is making scientists reexamine growth limits of these animals in harsh environments and how hospitable underground environments really are.

"The record represents the largest individual within the genus Gyrinophilus, the largest body size of any cave-obligate and the largest salamander within the Plethodontidae family in the US," said Nicholas Gladstone, a graduate student at the at in the US.

can be found in a variety of habitats across in the US.

Some species have adapted to live in cave environments, which are thought of as extreme and inhospitable ecosystems due to the absence of light and limited resources.

are one of only two vertebrate animal groups to have successfully colonised caves. The other is fish, said Gladstone.

The record-breaking specimen had some damage to the tail, leading researchers to believe that it was once nearly 10 inches long.

The Salamander can be found in only 10 sites in eastern Tennessee, and in 2003 it was placed on the US Fish and Wildlife Service's Candidate for federal protection.

"This research will hopefully motivate additional conservation efforts for this rare and vulnerable species," said Gladstone.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)