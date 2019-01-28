Trump warns Europeans not to try to evade Iran sanctions

The is closely eyeing efforts in to set up an alternative money payment channel to ease doing business with without running afoul of US sanctions.

The is putting the Europeans on notice, saying that if they try to do an end-run around U.S. sanctions on Iran, they will be subject to stiff fines and penalties.

A for the says preparations for the alternative system are "at an advanced stage" and could be announced "very soon."



In an effort to get ahead of any announcement, a told on Friday that the U.S. will fully enforce its sanctions and hold anyone accountable for undermining them. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the issue.

