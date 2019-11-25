Recycling of Ships Bill introduced in LS

A bill which seeks to regulate recycling of ships as per international standards was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 was introduced by union minister Mansukh Mandaviya amid sloganeering by opposition members over Maharashtra government formation issue.

The bill provide for regulation of recycling of ships by setting certain international standards and laying down the statutory mechanism for enforcement of such standards.

