Welfare Board for unorganised sector workers in Jan: Minister

Welfare Minister of Puducherry M Kandasamy announced on Monday that a welfare board for the benefit of the workers in the unorganised sector would be set up in January 2020.

Announcing this after a meeting with the representatives of various trade unions, he said the formation of the board was under consideration of the government and it has been decided to constitute the board next year.

The Welfare Board would replace the society for workers in the unorganised sector, he said.

The trade unions have been demanding the setting up of the board and the government has agreed to the demand, the Minister said.

Also, the government has decided to immediately remit Rs 1,000 in the bank account of each of the workers coming under the sector, he added.

