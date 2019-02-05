JUST IN
Reliance Infrastructure Q3 net up 8 pc to Rs 325 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Infrastructure Tuesday reported a 7.92 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 325.26 crore for the December 2018 quarter.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 301.38 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Income from operations rose to Rs 4,115.72 crore during the third quarter, compared with Rs 4,090.67 crore in the year-ago period, Reliance Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company Tuesday ended flat at Rs 227.20 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 22:45 IST

