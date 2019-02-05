Rebel BJP leader applies for ECI registration for his recently floated group

and former Tuesday said his recently floated ' Savabhiman Sangathan' (DSS) has applied for registration with the election commission of (ECI) to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in

"We are expecting to get the registration in the next couple of days and we will fight both the Lok Sabha seats from Jammu division as well as the assembly polls with a sole motive to end discrimination with Jammu region and restore the pride of Dogra's," Singh said.

On July 22, Singh had announced the launch of his "apolitical" group and released its 25-point vision document and flag at a function to mark the 100 days of his campaign for a CBI probe into the rape and murder case which rattled the entire nation in January last year.

The body of an eight-year-old girl from a nomadic tribe was recovered in district on January 17, 2018, a week after she went missing from the forest area while grazing horses.

The special investigation team of Crime branch of the has arrested eight persons for abduction, rape and murder of the girl.

Singh and his party colleague had to submit their resignation from the council of ministers in the previous PDP-BJP dispensation after questions were raised on their participation in a rally organised in support of those arrested in connection with the incident.

Though Singh had said his group will be non-political in nature but the vision document showed its clear political agenda as it focused on various issues including rotational chief minister, two ministers for each region, separate public service commission and service selection board, delimitationand certificates.

Singh, who skipped Narendra Modi's public rally in Samba district of on Sunday, said he has been staying away from the BJP functions for the last nine months.

"It (BJP) has its own flag and symbol and I have mine," he said, adding that the doors of his party are open to everyone who supports the vision document.

Singh reiterated his demand for a CBI probe into the incident, saying he will continue his fight even after the court verdict in the case.

