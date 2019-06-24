Reliance Jio, BSNL drive telecom subscriber base to 1,183.77 mn in April

The country's telecom subscriber base grew marginally to 1,183.77 million in April on account of net mobile customers gain by Reliance and state-run telecom firm BSNL, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai) report released Monday.

"The number of in slightly increased from 1,183.51 million at the end of March 2019 to 1,183.77 million at the end of April 2019, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.02 per cent," Trai said in subscriber report for April.

grew by about half a million to 1,162.30 million in April from 1,161.81 million in March.

Though Reliance and jointly added over 8.31 million customers, the growth was mitigated by loss of customers by Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices, Vodafone Idea, public sector telecom firm and (RCom).

led the market by adding over eight million customers alone taking its total subscriber base to 314.8 million. followed Jio by adding 2,32,487 new mobile customers taking its total mobile customer base to 115.89 million.

lost 3.28 million mobile customers, 2.95 million, 1.58 million, 4,170 subscribers and RCom 108 customers.

The landline subscriber base further declined to 21.47 million in April, from 21.70 million in March with 2,27,596 customers.

and gained 36,686 and 8,829 wireline customers during the month.

The number of subscribers increased 1.53 per cent to 571.95 million in April from 563.31 million in March with accounting for over 96 per cent of total connections.

Out of 317 service providers, top-five service providers constituted 98.68 per cent market share of the total subscribers April. This includes with 314.81 million broadband subscribers, 115.71 million, 109.66 million, BSNL 22.29 million and 1.94 million broadband subscribers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)