Reliance Naval and Engineering widens Q1 loss to Rs 371 cr from Rs 361 cr

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd on Saturday reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 370.95 crore for the quarter ended June.
The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 361.31 crore in the year-ago period, Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd said in a filing to BSE.
Consolidated income declined to Rs 26.85 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 37.31 crore in the year-ago period.
The company is engaged in the business of ship-building and repairs.
