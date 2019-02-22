HAL signs MoU with Central PWD for works at chopper factory

-
Defence public sector unitHindustan Aeronautics Ltd Friday signed an MoU with Central Public Works Department for execution of the stage 2 infrastructure development works at its greenfield helicopter factory in Tumakuru at the Aero India here.
The MoU was signed by GVS Bhaskar, Chief Executive Officer, Helicopter Complex and Rajesh Jain, Chief Project Manager (CPM), HAL project zone, CPWD in the presence of R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, a release said.
HAL said the stage 2 works include development of infrastructure for structural assembly and equipping of helicopters at Tumakuru.
The project will be executed in a phased manner.
The new Helicopter factory is coming up on a 615 acres greenfield campus that would be fully self-sufficient for manufacturing full range of helicopters from 3 ton to 12 tons category.
According to HAL, the factory shall comprise facilities such as state-of-the-art manufacturing, structural assembly, final assembly-line facilities, heli-runway, aerodrome, and residential township for staff.
