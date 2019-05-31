REPL FY19 net profit rises 67 pc to Rs 8.4 cr; order book rises to Rs 280 cr

Infrastructure consultancy firm reported a 67 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 8.44 crore for the previous financial year, with the help of new contracts including smart city projects.

Its net profit stood at Rs 5.04 crore in 2017-18, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 53.46 crore during 2018-19 from Rs 43.98 crore in the previous year.

REPL said, "We have recorded growth on all the important parameters, be it net profit, work orders, revenue or EPS (earning per share)."



The company's order book rose to over Rs 280 crore from Rs 210 crore. It has bagged various projects from the government agencies and private firms across the country, prominent being Moradabad Smart City and Dehradun Smart City.

REPL, listed on the NSE-Emerge, had launched its initial public offering last year and raised nearly Rs 19 crore.

