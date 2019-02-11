Report: Magnitude 5.2 quake injures 5 in Iran

Iran's official IRNA agency is reporting that a magnitude 5.2 has left five people injured in the country's south.

The Sunday report says the five, including three women, were hospitalized after the quake hit the village of Laft, on some 1,100 kilometers, or 680 miles, south of the capital

It said the quake damaged several buildings.

is located on major seismic fault lines and the country experiences an per day on average.

In November, a magnitude 6.3 injured more than 700 people in western

In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of in southern Iran, killing 26,000 people.

