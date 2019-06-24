Heat, humidity and malnutrition contributed to children's death due to AES in Bihar: IMA

Prevailing heat and conditions coupled with has "contributed substantially" to the deaths of hundreds of children due to acute in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, an IMA team has said.

The team, which analysed the fatalities there, said consumption of 'litchi' cannot be attributed as the major factor as even infants have been affected.

Dehydration, hypoglycaemia and the have played a significant part, the IMA said adding reduction in body temperature with tepid sponging, increased fluid intake and may prevent this

"Tepid sponging, correction of and hypoglycaemia can start right from home.

"A package programme focussed on awareness, free meals to children especially at night and public availability of ORS ( solution) may be simple interventions which may prevent further catastrophes," the four-member doctors team said.

Two more children died in Bihar's district on Sunday due to acute syndrome (AES). The state Department put the total number of AES casualties across 20 districts at 152.

In its observations, the IMA team said that no definite conclusions can be made about the aetiology of the syndrome as of now, but "high atmospheric temperature, and appear to play a role in the causation of this encphalopathy."



According to the doctors, acute syndrome is unlikely to be an with the present evidence.

"Litchi consumption cannot be attributed as the major factor as even infants have been affected.

"Persistence of very high atmospheric with temperature through out the day and night without fluctuations might be causing a in children," they said.

The doctors body recommended that affected children have to be given IV dextrose for correction of hypoglycaemia to prevent

Foolproof scientific, epidemiological study and follow up of children who survived in previous episodes (2014, 2015) should be done systematically, they said.

Follow up of these children for assessment of sequlae and for changes in brain should be evaluated, they stated.

They pointed out that an awareness campaign about the preventive measures is essential especially among the rural population and measures to uplift the living conditions of the affected population should be undertaken as an immediate package programme.

"Reduction in number of cases when the atmospheric temperature has fallen down indicates a possible causal relationship between the high temperature, humidity and the present syndrome," the team added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)