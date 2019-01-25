Republic Day: ITBP men get gallantry, exceptional service medals

An ITBP officer, part of a security forces' team that killed in and Kashmir in 2017, was awarded the police medal for gallantry on the eve of the

Fifteen other officials of the border guarding force were also awarded the medal for

(AC) Anurag Kumar Singh was deputed with the Army's Rashtriya Rifles that went into the operation in August 2017 in Pulwama where two militants each of the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Laskar-e-Taiba, including Dujana, were killed.

Dujana was a Pakistani national.

"AC Singh has been decorated with the police medal for gallantry for displaying exemplary leadership, presence of mind, initiative and courage," Second-in-Command said.

Singh is presently posted at the (ITBP) officers academy in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie.

Fifteen other officials of the force have been decorated with the President's police medal for distinguished service and the police medal for meritorious service on the occasion of that will be celebrated Saturday.

While General (DIG) has been awarded the distinguished service medal, AC Gireesh has been awarded for meritorious service.

The others awarded for meritorious service are N S Sati and

The about 90,000 personnel strong force is primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488 km Sino- border apart from other internal security duties, including conducting anti-Naxal operations.

