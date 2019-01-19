Residents allege lack of basic amenities, stage protest outside Unitech office in Gurgaon

Over 500 families of a residential society staged a protest outside the office of promoter company Ltd. on Saturday, alleging lack of basic amenities.

The residents, who have been living there for four years, said they were yet to occupancy certificate, power connection from Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, and water and sewerage connections from (Huda).

The residents claimed that the promoter company has made alternative arrangements to provide these facilities, but charging higher fees.

Vikram Bishnoi, the president, said, "As the project was delayed, many residents forced management of promoter company for possession. The company officials have promised us to provide all basic amenities. Later on, we learnt that they have not connected even sewer and water lines. As a result, things started getting worse. Besides, they have not taken power connection from DHBVN and hence the entire condominium is running on diesel generator sets."



Ramesh Chandra, of Ltd., said, "We are in a process of generating funds to the tune of Rs 10.5 crore to solve these problems. Efforts are on to contact with respective government bodies.

