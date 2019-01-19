Guwahati International Children Film Festival takes off

-
ALSO READ
Assam CM urges people to follow Bhupen Hazarika's ideals
Guwahati Int'l Film Festival concludes, attracts record 10K
2nd Guwahati International Film Festival attracts cine goers
Guwahati to be connected with capital cities of six South
2nd GIFF begins, 108 films from 52 nations will be screened
-
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Saturday inaugurated the first three-day Guwahati International Children Film Festival and urged the young minds to utilise the knowledge acquired from films to shape their lives.
Sonowal hoped that the festival would inspire the young generation to make meaningful contribution to the society by becoming able citizens.
Calling upon the teachers and parents to spread awareness among the children about right use of mobile phones and internet, the chief minister also highlighted the need to play sports and engage in physical activity for good health.
Referring to the examples of Hima Das bringing laurels to the state in sports arena and Rima Dass film 'Village Rockstars' getting nominated for Oscars from India, Sonowal urged the youth of the state to draw inspiration from these success stories to achieve excellence in different fields.
The festival has been organised by Jyoti Chitraban in association with Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here.
The festival will screen a total of 50 children's films from 23 countries and will also have special screening of Santosh Shivans noted film Hello.
Arrangements have also been made for screening of the festival through satellite at Dhubri, Charaideo, Silchar, Sadiya, Bongaigaon and Dhemaji.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU