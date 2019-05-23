Resurgent BJP, Cong stop TRS juggernaut in Telangana

The ruling TRS suffered a setback in the elections in Telangana, winning lower-than-expected nine seats as a resurgent BJP sprang a surprise emerging victorious in four constituencies Thursday.

The also put up a decent show, securing three segments in the state which has 17 constituencies.

Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha crashed to a shock defeat in Nizambad, from where she sought re-election.

The TRS had an electoral understanding with AIMIM and the two parties had repeatedly expressed confidence of winning all the seats.

The final outcome coupled with the NDA securing majority on its own in dashed Rao's hopes of a key role for himself in national

Telangana Pradesh Committee N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Nalgonda) and its working (Malkajgiri) were among those declared elected by the Election Commission as the votes polled in the April 11 elections were counted Thursday.

The BJP retained Secunderbad, the lone seat it won in the 2014 elections, and improved its tally by adding three more.

Party nominee G Kishan Reddy won the seat with a margin of over 62,000 votes.

candidate and former union Renuka Chowdary (Khammam) and TRS senior leader were among the prominent losers.

retained his seat by a margin of over 2.82 lakh votes. Winning for the fourth time in a row, he defeated BJPs J Bhagavanth Rao.

Owaisi had won the seat by little over two lakh votes in 2014.

Kavitha lost in Nizamabad by 71,057 votes to BJP's D Arvind. She had bagged the seat by a margin of 1,67,184 votes in 2014.

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, TRS nominee in Medak, won by 3.16 lakh votes over his Congress rival while the partys Warangal candidate declared elected by 3.50 lakh votes over his Congress rival

BJP's was elected from Karimnagar by defeating B (TRS), who was of TRS in Lok Sabha, in Karimnagar by 89,508 votes.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, currently a member of the Legislative Assembly from Huzurnagar, won the Nalgonda seat by a margin of 25,682 votes over his TRS rival V

TRS nominee M Srinivas Reddy won Mahbubnagar seat by 77,829 votes.

He defeated BJP candidate and former D K Aruna who switched over the Amit Shah-led party from the Congress just before the polls from Congress.

was defeated by TRS nominee Nama Nageswara Rao by over 1.68 lakh votes.

With the ruling NDA securing majority on its own in the Lok Sabha, Rao's plans to stitch a federal front of "non-Congress, non-BJP" regional parties lay in tatters.

Anticipating a hung Parliament, the TRS was gearing itself to play a " maker' along with AIMIM and with parties not aligned with the Congress and the BJP.

The BJP had suffered humiliating defeat in the assembly elections last December, winning just one seat and forfeiting deposits in more than 100 constituencies.

The TRS had returned to power with the rich haul of 88 seats in the 119-member House.

The Congress too had turned in a poor performance with its candidates winning only in 19 assembly segments.

Post-assembly polls, the Rahul Gandhi-led outfit suffered huge setbacks in the state with 11 MLAs announcing switching loyalty to the TRS since the beginning of March.

Hailing his party's showing, state BJP K Laxman said Telangana would be the next state after in the South with potential growth prospects.

"In the south, after Karnataka, the state with fertile place for BJP is going to be Telangana", he told reporters.

Reacting to the results, TRS working president K T said the party would go into the losses it suffered though it won majority of the seats in Telangana.

"We expected better results. We worked hard. We hoped for results accordingly. But, in some places, it came differently. We have to think of it. We have to analyse what happened," he said thanking the people for TRS win in majority of the seats in the state.

