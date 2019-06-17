Hope, Hetmyer power WI to 321 for 7 against Bangladesh

Shai Hope hit a patient 121-ball 91 while produced a quick-fire fifty as posted a challenging 321 for seven against in their fixture here Monday.

Hope shared a 116-run partnership with (70) for the second wicket before adding another 83 runs with Hetmyer (50 off 26 balls) after had a sedate start following Bangladesh's decision to field first.

The two-time champions seemed to be on course for a 350-plus score before tied things up a bit in the last five overs, which yielded just 33 for loss of one wicket.

For Bangladesh, pace duo of (3/72) and Mustafizur Rahman (3/59) snapped three wickets each, while (2/54) took two.

Earlier, lost (0) early and could manage only 32 runs in the first powerplay with the pacers bowling in tendum.

Lewis and Hope then brought up the team hundred in 22.4 overs. The left-handed opener then exploded, smashing successive fours off Shakib before sending one from the bowler out of the park in his next over.

But Shakib returned to dismiss Lewis, having him caught at long-off as West Indies slipped to 122 for two.

Hope then completed his fifty in 75 balls but new man (25) could not stay longer as WI lost their third wicket in the 33rd over.

That brought Hetmyer to the crease and he took the Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners, smashing four boundaries and three sixes in his 26-ball whirlwind innings.

Once Hetmyer was back to the hut, blasted 33 off 15 balls with the help of four hits to the fence and two sixes to keep the flow of runs but West Indies lost their way after he was dismissed in the 44th over.

Hope too holed out in the 47th over.

