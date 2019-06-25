Revenue official held for taking bribe in Sawai Madhopur

A was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe in Rajasthan's district, an said.

The accused, Lal Samariya (33), allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3,200 from the complainant, Virendra Singh, in a land-mutation case, said of Police (Anti Corruption Bureau) Bhairu Lal.

The DSP said the complaint against Samariya was verified last Thursday when the accused accepted a bribe of Rs 1,000 from Singh.

On Tuesday, a trap was laid by the ACB officials and Samariya was caught red-handed, Lal said.

A case has been registered against the under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and an investigation is underway, the added.

