Pak lawmakers vote to elect new president

Pakistani lawmakers are voting to elect the country's 13th on Tuesday, a race in which the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party's candidate Arif Alvi's victory has become almost certain after the Opposition parties failed to reach a consensus on a

Voting via a secret ballot started simultaneously in the Senate, the and the provincial assemblies in Lahore, Karachi, and around 10 a.m. and will conclude at 4 p.m.

The and the members are voting inside the hall, whereas the MPAs are doing the same in their respective provincial assemblies.

In Pakistan, the is considered as a symbol of the federation and of the state and exercises all powers on the recommendations of the

Outgoing Mamnoon Hussain's tenure ends on September 8. He had declined for re-election to a second 5-year term.

The Election Commission of (ECP) on Monday completed preparations for the election.

The Peoples Party (PPP) has named Aitzaz Ahsan as its candidate. The third contender, ur Rehman, entered the fray after the Pakistan Muslim League-N refused to support Ahsan, who has in the past been a of the jailed former

Rehman is the of the PML-N, (MMA), Awami (ANP), (PkMAP) and the

Since controls the National Assembly and has majority in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and and has support of the ruling Party in Balochistan, its candidate Alvi is in strong position.

A by profession, 69-year-old Alvi is of He served as the party's from 2006 to 2013.

He won the National Assembly elections from NA-247 (Karachi) during the July 25 polls. He was also elected member of the National Assembly in the 2013 He reportedly stood by during his political career.

The results would be declared this evening.

The total strength of lawmakers of Senate, National Assembly and four provincial assemblies is 1,174 but as several seats are vacant, their existing strength is 1,121.

The voting system is complex, as the are held on the basis of proportional representation to give equal representation to the four provinces.

Each lawmaker of (104 members), National Assembly (342) and Assembly (65) has one vote. But the vote of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies is determined on the basis of proportional representation and each assembly has been allotted 65 votes equal to the total number of members in the assembly with the least members, that is, the Assembly.

Accordingly, 5.70 parliamentarians makeup 1 vote, 2.58 in Sindh, 1.90 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while lawmakers in Balochistan, the smallest assembly, get one vote each.

Thus, according to the law, the president is elected by the consisting of 706 votes of all lawmakers.

Dr Alvi is likely to win easily due to division in the ranks of the Opposition.

Efforts by the Opposition parties to win each other's support continued till late Monday night.

Sources in the political parties said that Rehman had a marathon meeting with of the PPP to win his support but he failed to convince the former president.

