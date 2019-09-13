JUST IN
Reliance Infrastructure pledges 1.5 crore more shares in RPower

The filing showed that the fresh pledge was done on September 9 in favour of lDBI Trusteeship Services Services Limited Lender/Debenture holder Deutsche Bank

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Infrastructure on Friday pledged 1.5 crore additional shares in Reliance Power.

According to a regulatory filing by the company, the reason for encumberance was "invocation of pledge against non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by Reliance Infrastructure Ltd".

The filing showed that the fresh pledge was done on September 9 in favour of lDBI Trusteeship Services Services Limited Lender/Debenture holder Deutsche Bank.
First Published: Fri, September 13 2019. 22:30 IST

