Rising tension can lead to serious consequences; India, Pak should exercise utmost restraint: EU

The (EU) Wednesday said that rising tension between and has the potential to to "dangerous consequences" for the two countries and the wider region and called for utmost restraint.

Commission said in a statement, "Following the recent terrorist attack in Pulwama, tensions along the 'Line of Control' between and have escalated militarily during the last days. This has the potential to to serious and dangerous consequences for the two countries and the wider region."



On Wednesday, an IAF pilot was in Pakistani custody and a Pakistani fighter jet was shot down as fears of war darkened India- relations with the repulsing retaliatory attacks from the western neighbour.

Mogherini, who is also the of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said the EU expects both countries to "now exercise utmost restraint" and avoid any further escalation.

"To this end, the resumption of diplomatic contacts at political level and implementation of urgent measures by both sides is vital," she said.

"Terrorism can never be justified. I spoke a few days ago by telephone with the of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, to emphasise the need to continue to address terrorism, including clear and targeted actions related to all forms of terrorist activity," she added.

She emphasised that the EU will remain in contact with both countries and will continue to closely monitor the situation.

