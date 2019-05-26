Rly TC booked for manhandling passenger at Bandra station

An offence has been registered against a (TC) for manhandling a passenger at station, police said Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday morning on platform number one, an said.

"Passenger Prashant Ghag, who alighted from a local train, was asked to present his ticket by TC While Ghag had a valid ticket, his identity card was not stamped. Rane wanted Ghag to pay a fine and this led to an altercation during which the complainant was assaulted," he said.

Ghag filed a complaint with the railway police which registered a case against Rane under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), the said.

Rane has not been arrested as yet and a letter has been given to the about the incident, following which action has been initiated against the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)