J-K Guv expresses grief over loss of lives in Majalta road accident

Saturday expressed grief over the death of six people and to 31 others in a road accident in district.

In a condolence message, the conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls, a of the Raj Bhavan said.

Malik directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured persons in the accident and wished speedy recovery to them, he said.

The also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 20,000 each to those injured in the accident, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)