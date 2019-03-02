JUST IN
Delhi court extends interim protection from arrest granted to Robert Vadra till Mar 19

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Robert Vadra till March 19 in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth GBP 1.9 million (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.

Sat, March 02 2019. 15:35 IST

