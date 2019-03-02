Delhi court extends interim protection from arrest granted to Robert Vadra till Mar 19

-
ALSO READ
Money laundering case: Robert Vadra appears before ED
HC extends stay on Vadra's arrest, asks him to cooperate with ED
Robert Vadra, mother Maureen in Jaipur to appear before ED in Bikaner land scam case
Court extends interim protection to Vadra aide
ED files money laundering case against firm linked to Vadra
-
A Delhi court on Saturday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Robert Vadra till March 19 in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth GBP 1.9 million (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU