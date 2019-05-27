Ronaldo not enough as Juve extend Italian domination but fall short in Europe

oversaw his final game as on Sunday, after guiding the team to an eighth consecutive title but paying the price for yet another failure despite the sensational signing of Portuguese superstar

Ronaldo was left out alongside a host of other starters as the Allegri era ended with the whimper of a 2-0 defeat at Sampdoria, having played 31 of 38 matches and closing the season as the team's top scorer with 21 league goals.

But helping the team to another title was not why the 34-year-old was signed last summer.

Ronaldo had spent nine glittering seasons at Real Madrid, lifting a fourth trophy in five seasons before moving to

His arrival in on a 100-million-euro ($115 million) deal, plus a reported 30 million euros a year, was hailed as "the deal of the century" by the Italian press.

But after a season in which they were expected to sweep all before them Juventus have won less than the previous season, with their four-year reign as Coppa Italia holders ended in a 3-0 quarter-final defeat by Atalanta.

Ronaldo single handedly lifted Juventus into the quarter-finals with a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid.

But his hopes of a fourth straight European triumph were ended when they crashed out to daring Dutch in the last eight.

Amid criticism of Allegri's tactics, Ronaldo, who has scored 124 goals in 160 Champions League appearances, reportedly said: "I don't work miracles".

"Cristiano showed us he could always score in the games that counted. But then you have to have a strong team behind him," said veteran defender

- Money-spinner -



=================



Despite the financial fallout of failing to advance in the Champions League, Ronaldo's signing has been a money-spinning one for Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the most star on with a global reach of over 340 million followers.

More fans ultimately means more money, and suddenly Ronaldo's transfer fee does not look so extortionate.

The club's value on the stock exchange has rocketed by 133 percent since his arrival last July.

Shares had been trading around 0.6 euro in mid-May, jumping to 1.8 euro during the session on September 20, before dipping slightly following rape allegations against Ronaldo in the dating back to 2009 which he vehemently denies.

Shares jumped by 30 per cent after his hat-trick catapulted the Italian football club into the quarter finals of in March.

Next season there will be a new on the bench with reports that Chelsea Maurizio Sarri, former of Napoli, Tottenham's and boss are among the candidates.

On the pitch Welsh arrives in from Arsenal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)