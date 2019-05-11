Roshan Taneja, acting coach of Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, dies

Veteran Roshan passed away Friday night after prolonged illness. He was 87.

According to family sources, passed away at his residence in his sleep, "peacefully." He was suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Taneja's cremation will be held Saturday, 4.30 PM in Santacruz.

was the former of acting department in the (FTII) Pune. He later started his own ' School of Acting', here.

He trained like Shabana Azmi, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, among others.

Azmi took to to pay homage to her

"Late last night came the sad that @RoshanTaneja passed away.He was my Guru at FTII and the only person whose feet I touched. I was privileged to be trained in Acting by him. Deepest condolences to Didi and the family. RIP Taneja Sir," she wrote.

Bedi also remembered Taneja and said he owed his career to the acting guru.

A very sad day for me. My guru Shri expired yesterday. I owe my career to him. RIP," he wrote alongside a picture of him with Taneja.

