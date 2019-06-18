Doctors in Delhi resume duties

Doctors at various hospitals in the national capital resumed duties on Tuesday, a day after their colleagues in called off their week-long strike after meeting who assured them of steps to scale up security at government hospitals.

Doctors at the Centre-run AIIMS, and Hospital, and RML Hospital, and Delhi government's such as and DDU Hospital, along with some private hospitals had withdrawn such as OPD, and held protests.

Members of several resident doctors associations had also took out marches in their campuses to lodge protest in the city.

"With the decision of the protesting doctors of to call off the strike, the resident doctors at AIIMS, to shall resume their duties with immediate effect. We sincerely hope that the central government shall soon bring in a new central law on doctors' security as promised by Dr in a time-bound manner, failing which we would be forced to resort to strike in future," of the All (AIIMS) said in a statement.

Junior doctors in were on strike since last Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The IMA had launched a four-day nationwide protest from Friday over the Kolkata incident and wrote to demanding enactment of a central law to check violence against

A delegation of IMA, of AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, (URDA) and Federation of (FORDA) had also met the and submitted representation to him seeking a central law.

