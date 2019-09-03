RPower inks pact with Japan's JERA to set up Bangladesh power project

-
ALSO READ
After RInfra, lenders to Reliance Power sign debt-resolution pact
ADAG stocks plunge up to 20% after RPower posts loss of Rs 3,559 cr for Q4
Reliance Power net down 80% at Rs 36.21 cr in June qtr on lower revenues
No plan to sell Sasan power project: Reliance Power CEO K Rajagopal
Bangladesh signs deal with Reliance Power to buy electricity for 22 years
-
Reliance Power on Tuesday said it has signed a partnership agreement with Japanese energy major JERA for jointly setting up 750 mega watt (MW) gas-based combined cycle power project (phase-1) at Meghnaghat, Bangladesh.
"Reliance Power will hold 51 per cent stake, while JERA will hold 49 per cent stake in the joint venture company," Reliance Power said in a regulatory filing.
Reliance Power said the transaction will result in debt reduction for Reliance Power of Rs 835 crore ($116 million) payable to US-Exim.
The project will be set up within 36 months of signing the agreements, the company added.
"This joint venture project will give a tremendous boost to the economic and industrial growth of Bangladesh and will enhance the energy security of the country with clean, green and reliable LNG-based power," Reliance Group of Companies Chairman Anil D Ambani said.
Shares of Reliance Power were trading 6.48 per cent higher at Rs 3.45 apiece on BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU