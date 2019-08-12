Reliance Power net down 80% at Rs 36.21 cr in June qtr on lower revenues

-
-
Reliance Power on Monday reported 80 per cent decline in it consolidated net profit in June quarter due to lower revenues.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 187.48 crore in June quarter last year, a BSE filing said.
According to the statement, the company's total income dipped to Rs 2163.39 crore in the June quarter from Rs 2377.85 crore year ago.
