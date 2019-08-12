JUST IN
Business Standard

Reliance Power net down 80% at Rs 36.21 cr in June qtr on lower revenues

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 187.48 crore in June quarter last year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Power
Reliance Power on Monday reported 80 per cent decline in it consolidated net profit in June quarter due to lower revenues. 

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 187.48 crore in June quarter last year, a BSE filing said.

According to the statement, the company's total income dipped to Rs 2163.39 crore in the June quarter from Rs 2377.85 crore year ago.  
First Published: Mon, August 12 2019. 23:20 IST

