RSS chief takes part in jubilee celebrations of Mutt

RSS sarsanghchalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat Monday participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of Kamatchipuri Adheenam here and released the golden jubilee souvenir of the mutt.
During his brief stay at the mutt, Bhagwat also launched its website with details about its history and functioning to the benefit of the devotees and the general public.
Pontiff of the mutt Shivalingeshwara Swamy was also present on the occasion.
As part of the celebrations, a maha yaga was performed for world peace and sufficient rain, RSS sources said.
