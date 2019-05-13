JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJD hijacking cyclone relief in Patkura: Bijoy Mohapatra

Sudan army rulers, protesters resume civil rule talks: Protest movement
Business Standard

RSS chief takes part in jubilee celebrations of Mutt

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

RSS sarsanghchalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat Monday participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of Kamatchipuri Adheenam here and released the golden jubilee souvenir of the mutt.

During his brief stay at the mutt, Bhagwat also launched its website with details about its history and functioning to the benefit of the devotees and the general public.

Pontiff of the mutt Shivalingeshwara Swamy was also present on the occasion.

As part of the celebrations, a maha yaga was performed for world peace and sufficient rain, RSS sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 17:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU