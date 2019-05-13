Cong announces candidates for T'gana Council bypoll

The Monday named Uday Mohan Reddy, K Lakshmi and E Venkatram as its candidates for the bypolls to be held to fill three vacancies in

Uday Mohan Reddy, Lakshmi and would be candidates from Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda and Warangal Local Authorities' Constituencies respectively for which the bypolls would be held, sources said.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the bypoll would be held on May 31.

The last date for filing nominations is May 14 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 17.

Counting of votes would be taken up on June 3.

has taken objection to the bypolls, saying rural local body elections are on to elect new Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Constituency (MPTC) members, who are the voters in the bypoll.

The by-election to the three constituencies was necessitated by the resignations of Patnam Narender Reddy, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and Konda Muralidhar Rao respectively in December last to contest the Assembly polls.

