Godrej Ind reports Q4 PAT at Rs 423.65 cr

Diversified firm Industries Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 423.65 crore for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 178.3 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

In view of acquisitions and changes in the company's shareholdings during the period/year in some of the subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, the consolidated results for the period/year are not strictly comparable with those of the previous periods/year, Industries said.

Total income during the March quarter was at Rs 3,141.28 crore. It stood at Rs 2,343.48 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Shares of Industries Monday settled at Rs 456 apiece on the BSE, down 3.04 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)