Ruling TRS announce four nominees for council polls

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The ruling TRS in Telangana on Friday announced four nominees for the biennial elections to the state legislative council, while leaving one seat to its ally AIMIM.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said state Home Minister Mohd Mehmood Ali, president of Kuruma Sangham Yegge Mallesam, TRS leader Seri Subhash Reddy and former MLA Satyavati Rathod were the TRS nominees for the election to be held on March 12, TRS sources said.

The biennial election to the council would be held to fill five vacancies which arise consequent to the retirement of five members on March 29, according to a communication issued by the Election Commission.

Rao has decided to leave the fifth vacancy to its ally, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, the sources said.

Owaisi thanked Rao and TRS working president K T Rama Rao on twitter for giving the seat to his party.

TRS won 88 seats out of the total 119 in the recent Assembly polls.

The ruling party has also got the support of an independent and a member of AIFB.

AIMIM has seven MLAs.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 22:00 IST

