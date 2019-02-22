Ruling TRS announce four nominees for council polls

The ruling TRS in on Friday announced four nominees for the biennial elections to the state legislative council, while leaving one seat to its ally AIMIM.

TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said Mohd Mehmood Ali, of Kuruma Sangham Yegge Mallesam, and former MLA Satyavati Rathod were the TRS nominees for the to be held on March 12, TRS sources said.

The biennial to the council would be held to fill five vacancies which arise consequent to the retirement of five members on March 29, according to a communication issued by the Commission.

Rao has decided to leave the fifth vacancy to its ally, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, the sources said.

Owaisi thanked Rao and TRS working K T on twitter for giving the seat to his party.

TRS won 88 seats out of the total 119 in the recent Assembly polls.

The ruling party has also got the support of an independent and a member of AIFB.

AIMIM has seven MLAs.

