Rupee opens 10 paise higher against US dollar

The rose 10 paise to 71.14 against the US dollar in opening trade at the interbank forex market Thursday on mild selling of the greenback by exporters and a higher opening in the domestic equity market.

Traders said unabated foreign fund inflows too supported the recovery in the Indian

Meanwhile, the dollar rose from a three-week low overseas as investors grew cautious about US- trade talks.

The fell 17 paise to close at 71.24 against the US dollar Wednesday amid a flare up of tensions between and

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in capital markets, putting in Rs 423.04 crore on a net basis Wednesday, as per provisional data.

The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered 132.56 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 36,037.99 in opening trade.

