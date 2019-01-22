Russia threatens 'retaliatory measures' over EU sanctions

on Monday threatened retaliation after the slapped sanctions on Russian military intelligence chiefs over the attack on former Russian in Britain.

"We reserve the right to take retaliatory measures over this unfriendly step," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The introduced sanctions against Igor Kostyukov, the new of Russia's GRU military intelligence, and his first deputy

Kostyukov took over the GRU after the death of his predecessor last November.

The EU also released the real names of the two agents accused by Britain of carrying out the in Salisbury last March, confirming earlier reports identifying them as and

said the claims did not "stand up to criticism." "An information campaign unleashed by the British authorities over this case primarily has a domestic agenda," the Russian foreign ministry said.

"It is telling that its new round coincides with a new crisis in Brexit talks." Konstantin Kosachev, of the Russian upper house of parliament, for his part called the introduction of sanctions "an irresponsible decision".

"The is demonstrating its euro-solidarity, which is used to replace the absence of evidence," he told Russian agencies.

"It is strange that this euro-solidarity is being shown towards the UK which is scandalously leaving the EU and which is leaving the EU with the Salisbury scandal one on one."



He said the Salisbury scandal is capable of "poisoning ties between the EU and for a long time." Before the sanctions were announced, Kremlin said earlier Monday that the new EU measures were unsubstantiated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)