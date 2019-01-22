JUST IN
Don't grant extension for migrating to new tariff regime: NBA to TRAI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) Monday urged TRAI to not grant any extension beyond January 31for migration to the new tariff regime under the framework for broadcasting and cable services.

Rajat Sharma, President, NBA, stated that as required under the new tariff regulations, the members of the NBA, within the time line prescribed have published their reference interconnect offers (RIOs) including ala-carte and bouquet rates.

To facilitate consumer awareness and for smooth transition to the new regime,the NBA members on their respective channels are advertising and providing details about various rates and packages for the consumers to exercise their choice of channels, he said in a statement.

NBA members have been and would remain fully supportive of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) efforts in the successful migration to the new tariff regime, he added.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 00:30 IST

