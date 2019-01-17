Belarus model in Thai sex case being deported: police

Thai officials say they are deporting a Belarusian model who claimed last year that she had evidence of Russian involvement in helping elect

The woman along with several others pleaded guilty this week in a case related to holding a sex training seminar in

Thailand's said the group would board a plane to take them out of around noon Thursday.

Veshukevich and seven co-defendants were charged with soliciting and conspiracy and were given suspended 18-month prison terms. The group had said that they were conducting a class on sexual relationships.

While in custody, Veshukevich claimed to have recordings of Russian oligarch talking about interference in the 2016 U.S. election, but never released them.

