Russian court jails US investor pending fraud trial

A on Saturday jailed the US founder of a major investment firm for two months over charges he says were fabricated for use in a shareholder battle.

Michael Calvey, founder of the multi-billion-dollar investment fund (BVCP), was placed under arrest until April 13 as he and five others await trial on charges they embezzled 2.5 billion rubles (USD 37.7 million).

Authorities detained four BVCP employees on Friday, including French national Phillipe Delpal.

Two other suspects include a former fund employee and someone at another firm mentioned in the probe. All six are now under pre-trial arrest.

In a statement Saturday, Baring Vostok said the claims made against its employees "have no merit".

The case has already drawn comparisons to other high-profile probes against foreign investors in Russia, notably one against and the fund.

Ironically, it comes as hosts a high-profile investment forum in its city Sochi.

Calvey says he is innocent and argued in court that the probe is a bid to exert pressure on him amid a shareholder conflict within Vostochniy Bank, which he is trying to resolve in a arbitration court.

The charges against him are intended to "pressure Baring Vostok to drop its arbitration claims in or to obstruct the new share emission of Vostochniy Bank," Calvey alleged according to a statement by Baring Vostok on Saturday.

Investigators say that a firm controlled by Calvey in 2017 owed 2.5 billion rubles to and paid the debt with a 59.9 per cent stake in the company (IFTG), which was valued at three billion rubles.

The investigators claim that IFTG's real value was only 600,000 rubles. The claim against Calvey was filed with the FSB security service this month by Sherzod Yusupov, a minority shareholder in Vostochniy Bank, Russian agencies reported.

Baring Vostok controls more than 52 percent of Vostochniy Bank, while 32 percent is owned by Artyom Avetisyan, Russian reports said.

Calvey said in court that he and Avetisyan are tangled in a shareholder dispute, and that by filing the claim Yusupov was in fact acting on Avetisyan's behalf.

BVCP is a veteran investor in Russia, with current and past projects that include the company Yandex, online retailer Ozon.ru, several drugstore and food store chains, and Russia's leading

Some Russian officials have supported Calvey, with board chairman calling him "one of the most respected investors" whose efforts "attracted about four billion dollars in foreign direct investment to

