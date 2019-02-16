Pulwama attack: Mumbaikars show solidarity with CRPF martyrs

A candlelight protest, shut shops in several localities, prayer meets in schools and blocking of rail traffic at a suburban station were the various ways Mumbaikars Saturday showed solidarity with the 40 CRPF jawans martyred in the terror attack.

Scores of people attended a candlelight protest organised by citizens' groups and several political parties on Saturday evening at the iconic Gateway of here.

An emotionally-charged crowd at the venue shouted anti- slogans and demanded that the Centre punish the perpetrators of the terror attack and avenge the death of the paramilitary personnel.

Earlier in the day, a group of protesters blocked the railway tracks at Nalasopara station, part of Western Railway's suburban network, to protest against Thursday's terror attack in restive

Protesters got onto the tracks around 8.20 am and started raising slogans against Pakistan, leading to suspension of train traffic on the segment for almost three hours, officials said.

In a tweet, Western Railway (WR) said, "Several protesters have blocked the tracks at Nallasopara due to which train movement has been affected at Nallasopara & beyond. GRP, RPF are making efforts to convince the people & evacuate the tracks & normalize the train movement."



of the WR, Ravinder Bhakar, said the protest started at 8.20 am when people came on the railway tracks and stopped the movement of trains.

"Trains are not operating between Nalasopara and Virar stations, while services between Vasai to Churchgate are normal. Forces have been called in to disperse the agitating crowd," he said.

In several parts of the city, shops were shut in protest and schools held prayer meets as a mark of respect.

The textile hub in the Kalbadevi area of south was the venue of a protest by cloth traders who kept their establishments closed for the day.

"We strongly condemn the horrendous terrorist attack in It is an act of cowardice. We have decided to keep our business shut for the day as a mark of respect for the 40 brave martyrs," said Rajiv Singal, of the Bharat Merchant Chambers.

Shops in Tardeo, Grant Road, Haji Ali were also shut while prayers sessions were held in schools in the metropolis.

The and Exchange Limited also issued a press statement Saturday stating that shops of their members were shut across the city.

Similar protests were also witnessed on Friday with BJP MLA burning Pakistan's national flag while and BJP MLA Bharti Lavekar paid floral tributes in suburban Andheri to the slain CRPF troopers.

On Friday, of Resident Doctors (MARD) had organised a candlelight protest march at the civic-run

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in on Thursday, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)