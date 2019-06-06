Russian Education Fair in Hyderabad on June 10

: Ten leading Russian government institutions, including those offering medical and courses, are participating in the Russian Fair to be held here on June 10.

The fair aims to bring awareness on the quality of and the subsidised courses offered in Russian institutions.

Spot admission would be given to candidates furnishing valid credentials supporting their eligibility to pursue bachelors and post-graduate degree programmes.

and share a strong bilateral relationship. Pacts in fields such as space research, engineering, technology, bio-chemistry, medicine require a large number of well-trained personnel.

Indian students purusing higher in would be the best choice as their exposure to both the worlds would be a good basis for supporting each other and growing bilaterally, of the Russian Federation in South India, (Cultural), told reporters here Thursday.

For medical programmes, students should have cleared NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) exam according to the criteria laid down by (Medical Council of India) for doing medicine in as well as in any institution outside the country, said Study Abroad Educational Consultants C

The number of English medium seats has been increased from 3,000 to 5,000 in Russian universities for the forthcoming educational year (2019-20).

In Russian Universities, the duration of course is four years while the duration of the medical course is six years in the English medium.

Russian medical universities offer an MD degree, which is equivalent to MBBS in India, Ravichandransaid.

Currently, there are about 15,000 Indian students studying at various arts and science, and medical institutions in

Depending upon the university, place of study and course, the fee structure in English medium would start from USD 3,500 per year, added.

