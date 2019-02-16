S Africa deplores Pulwama attack

has deplored Thursday's terror attack on a paramilitary convoy in and expressed its solidarity with in fighting terrorism.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in three decades of militancy in the state, a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in district, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

The condemns in the strongest terms the attack in Kashmir, a statement from the read.

On behalf of the South African government, extended deepest condolences to the people of and said that "acts of terrorism have no place in society".

The wishes to reiterate its solidarity with the in confronting the scourge of terrorism and will continue to support regional and international efforts to address terrorism in all its forms, the department said.

Ela Gandhi, a human rights activist and Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter, said



in a letter to Ruchira Kamboj, All the peace-loving people of the world must unite to not only condemn these wanton attacks but bring an end to such acts of terrorism wherever they are being perpetrated."



We are with you in solidarity during this time of grief, Gandhi said.

The India missions have arranged a memorial service at the in on Sunday morning.

