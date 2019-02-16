S Africa deplores Pulwama attack

-
South Africa has deplored Thursday's terror attack on a paramilitary convoy in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed its solidarity with India in fighting terrorism.
In one of the deadliest terror attacks in three decades of militancy in the state, a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.
The South African government condemns in the strongest terms the attack in Kashmir, a statement from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation read.
On behalf of the South African government, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended deepest condolences to the people of India and said that "acts of terrorism have no place in society".
The South African government wishes to reiterate its solidarity with the Government of India in confronting the scourge of terrorism and will continue to support regional and international efforts to address terrorism in all its forms, the department said.
Ela Gandhi, a human rights activist and Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter, said
in a letter to Indian High Commissioner Ruchira Kamboj, All the peace-loving people of the world must unite to not only condemn these wanton attacks but bring an end to such acts of terrorism wherever they are being perpetrated."
We are with you in solidarity during this time of grief, Gandhi said.
The India missions have arranged a memorial service at the Consulate General in Johannesburg on Sunday morning.
