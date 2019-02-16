US military to ship Venezuela aid to Colombia

The will transport some 200 tons of humanitarian aid to to help relieve the crisis in neighboring Venezuela, a US defense said Friday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement, the said the aid would be sent in the coming days, most likely aboard a transport plane.

In a statement, the said the US "remains deeply concerned about the crisis in that has consequences for the entire region."



is plagued by hyperinflation and major shortages of basic goods, with and vying for control of the country.

Tensions have risen since the US first sent humanitarian aid to Colombia, only for the Venezuelan authorities to block a bridge to prevent its entry into

warned Venezuela this week that "all options" are on the table, and demanded that Maduro unblock US aid shipments to the country.

The defense stressed that any involvement in the crisis was purely logistical assistance in bringing aid.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)