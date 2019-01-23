Saab, AAI sign MoU over air traffic management solutions

Swedish and defence company said Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the (AAI) to explore (ATM) solutions for airports operating under the regional connectivity scheme.

" and the AAI have signed an MoU to research a pan-Indian Automation System for airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme," the Swedish company said in a statement.

" and the AAI will jointly explore potential avenues for co-operation for solutions in India," it added.

In the sector of solutions, Saab has a portfolio ranging from Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) and Surface Movement Radar (SR- 3), to which can be deployed at all types of airports.

"We are present today at 11 airports in and Saab wants to with to build a pan-India A-SMGCS network, said Ola Rignell, Chairman and Managing Director,

ATM solutions from Saab can support both single and multiple runway airfields, as well as remote operations and deployable systems, the company said.

The central government in October 2016 announced the domestic scheme with airfares being capped at Rs 2,500 for one-hour journey through subsidised ticket rates with a view to providing air connectivity to smaller towns.

Saab's ATM solutions are now deployed in Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)