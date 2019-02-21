Saab expands ties with Indian aerospace firms

: Swedish defence Thursday said it has expanded its ties with Indian aerospace firms for the fighter jet aerostructures.

has taken an important step forward to expand its footprint and in by signing new MoUs with three of the country's aerospace manufacturers; Dynamatic Technologies Limited, CIM and Sansera Engineering Private Limited, the company said.

The MoUs with CIM Tools and Sansera expand the existing working relationships with on commercial aerostructures to the fighter and other in the Saab portfolio, it said in a release.

The MoU with Dynamatic was a starting point to explore future joint opportunities in commercial and defence-related aerostructures work, including Gripen, it said.

"Saab's Aerostructures business unit has had a successful relationship with CIM Tools and Sansera for several years.

Based on that experience, we see these two companies can add great value to our 'Make in India' offer," Vice President, and of Gripen for Mats Palmberg said.

"The MoU with Dynamatic adds the capabilities of complex airframe assembly to Saab's 'Make in India' offer for Gripen," he said.

The new MoUs announced today will enable Saab work with these Indian companies to establish an indigenous, efficient, that will develop, deliver and support state-of-the-art Gripen fighters in for the Indian Air Force, the company said.

"I am pleased that the fruitful co-operation we have established over several years with CIM Tools and Sansera can be further developed for the Gripen fighter.

The MoU with Dynamatic has the potential to further develop our ecosystem for commercial aerostructures as well as Gripen," of Saab Aerostructures said.

