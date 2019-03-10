Novel quantum sensor may boost cancer treatment

Scientists say they have developed a new that can outperform existing technologies and promises significant advancements in and monitoring the success of cancer treatments.

The sensors developed by researchers at the University of in Canada are the first of their kind and are based on nanowires that can detect single particles of light with high timing resolution, speed and efficiency over an unparalled wavelength range, from ultraviolet to near-infrared.

The technology, described in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, also has the ability to significantly improve quantum communication and capabilities.

"A sensor needs to be very efficient at detecting light. In applications like quantum radar, surveillance, and night-time operation, very few particles of light return to the device," said Michael Reimer, an at

"In these cases, you want to be able to detect every single photon coming in," Reimer said in a statement.

The next generation designed in Reimer's lab is so fast and efficient that it can absorb and detect a single particle of light, called a photon, and refresh for the next one within nanoseconds.

The researchers created an array of tapered nanowires that turn incoming photons into electric current that can be amplified and detected.

Remote sensing, from space, acquiring long range high resolution 3D images, quantum communication, and singlet oxygen detection for dose monitoring in are all applications that could benefit from the kind of robust single photon detection that this new provides.

The semiconducting nanowire array achieves its high speed, timing resolution and efficiency thanks to the quality of its materials, the number of nanowires, doping profile and the optimization of the nanowire shape and arrangement.

The sensor detects a broad spectrum of light with high efficiency and high timing resolution, all while operating at room temperature. Reimer emphasizes that the spectrum absorption can be broadened even further with different materials.

"This device uses Indium Phosphide (InP) nanowires. Changing the material to Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs), for example, can extend the bandwidth even further towards while maintaining performance," Reimer said.

"It's state of the art now, with the potential for further enhancements, he said.

Once the prototype is packaged with the right and portable cooling, the sensor is ready for testing beyond the lab.

"A broad range of industries and research fields will benefit from a quantum sensor with these capabilities," said Reimer.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)