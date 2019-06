Sachin Tendulkar sues Aussie batmaker over licensing deal

Indian legend is suing an Australian sporting goods manufacturer for allegedly failing to pay him millions of dollars under an exclusive licensing agreement, his lawyers said Thursday.

entered into a worldwide exclusive sponsorship agreement with the Sports group in 2016 to promote Spartan's sporting goods and sportswear.

The lawsuit filed with the in alleges failed to pay the royalties and endorsement fees and continued to use his name and image even after he terminated the agreement.

In addition to allowing to use Tendulkar's name and image on bats and other goods, the attended promotional events for Spartan in and London, the firm and Tobin said in a statement.

and Tobin partner Siabon Seet said was claiming "substantial damages" against Spartan and its directors for breach of contract and misleading and deceptive conduct.

The suit also demands the cancellation of trademarks featuring Tendulkar's silhouette registered by one of companies.

The statement did not provide a figure for damages sought, but Australian said Spartan, which went into liquidation last year, failed to pay USD 2 million owed under the two-year agreement.

"Tendulkar has made every effort possible to try to resolve this dispute with Spartan before filing his case," Seet said.

"Spartan did not take his concerns seriously and continued to use his name and likeness without his authority. Tendulkar had no alternative but to take legal action." The case is due to go to trial later this year or early next year, the firm said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)