Sadhguru leads yoga session at Indian Navy Floating Dock

Sadhguru led the session of over 500 personnel and families of the at the iconic Floating Dock to celebrate the fifth International Day of here on Friday.

"Our soldiers, here in Andaman and Nicobar, miles away from their families and the mainland, are putting their lives at stake to protect the Nation," Sadhguru, the of Foundation, said in his address.

"Our activities and achievements rest upon the sacrifices of these brave soldiers. It is of utmost importance to equip them with the Yogic tools of transformation for inner well-being," he said.

The session was also attended by commander-in-chief of Andaman and Nicobar command, The Sadhguru also interacted with personnel of the armed forces at another event, according to a statement from Foundation.

Terming this special, Sadhguru also tweeted: " for Indian armed forces personnel at the first indigenously built floating dock of the FDN2 made this Yoga Day very special. The men & women who maintain this engineering marvel to guard the nation are the true heroes. We bow to you."



The FDN-2 is one of India's first indigenously designed and built floating dock of the It is equipped with state-of-the-art automated systems and facilities to ensure high-quality, swift repair of warships.

The dock has the capability to handle ships up to 8000 tonnes including frigates and destroyers of the Indian Navy. Andaman & is India's first and only joint services command of the Indian Armed Forces.

Earlier on the eve of IDY, Foundation through its trained teachers, organised yoga sessions for the Army, Navy, and at Minnie Bay, Haddo and Brichgunj also.

More than 500 personnel and families learnt Isha Upa- Yoga, a simple yet powerful set of 10 practices that maintain health and balance in the system.

Last year, declared 'Yoga for Soldiers' as its theme for IDY as Sadhguru travelled to Siachen glacier, the world's highest battlefield and led yoga sessions for soldiers posted at high altitudes in harsh terrain.

Isha teachers have been imparting Yoga to India's Armed and Paramilitary Forces for five years now.

Several groups from the Indian Army, Air Force, BSF, and have been trained in yoga as Isha has also hosted 300 personnel for a two-week residential yoga programmes at the in

In 2017, Isha teachers conducted sessions for the through their leadership establishment INS Agrani in to mark the

