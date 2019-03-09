Sailor Upamanyu Dutta clinches bronze in Asian regatta

Young Mumbai sailor Upamanyu Dutta bagged the bronze medal in the Laser Standard race for men in the Laser Asian Sailing Championship which concluded in Singapore on Saturday, according to a media release.
Nethra Kumanan of Chennai achieved a creditable 4th position in the Laser Radial event for women.
The championship saw tight racing between the top Asian Laser sailors who used the event to warm up before the Olympic sailing qualifier event for the upcoming Laser class scheduled in Japan.
Upamanyu, who is currently training in Europe under coach Trevor Millar, entered the event in Singapore as one of the favoured contenders, having won the Euromed Championship in Malta last month.
The young sailor sailed superbly to gain India's first ever medal in the competitive single-handed Laser Standard category, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU