Sanjay Mishra's 'He Thought He Was Gandhi' to open OIFFA 2019

Bakshi's "He Thought He Was Gandhi', featuring Mishra, will open Indian Film Festival Awards (OIFFA) in on June 11, event organisers said Friday.

Tamil-language film "KD", by Madhumita, will bring the curtains down on the third edition of the the five-day event here, they said.

"Developed originally as a short film as part of the 20152016 Sundance-Drishyam Screenwriters Lab, 'He Thought He Was Gandhi' tells the story of retired widower and pacifist Ram Nath Gadhvi, who inadvertently takes on the establishment when he decides to fight the machinations of hired gun Omkar, setting off a funny turn of events.

"Not only does Gadhvi fashion his pacifist beliefs as Gandhian, but he also believes that he is the reincarnation of the Mahatma himself! OIFFA organisers said in a statement.

Mishra, known for his critically acclaimed turns in films like "Aankhon Dekhi" and "Newton", will be the special festival guest.

The closing film "KD", meanwhile, deals with the fundamental right to live through the story of 80-year-old "KD" Durai, who suddenly wakes up from three months in a coma to overhear his family planning to kill him by performing the ancient euthanasia ritual "Thalaikoothal".

"Heartbroken and afraid, runs away from the only home he has ever known when he runs into 10-year-old orphan Kutty. Kutty encourages to chalk out a bucket list and start living for himself. Thus begins an eventful road trip of this unlikely pairan old man running away from his family and a young boy who never had one! they said.

OIFFA, the organisers said, is dedicated to cultivating an audience for and culture in and showcases Indian films, supports Indian filmmakers and promotes the diverse perspectives of the Indian diaspora.

